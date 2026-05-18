Over 7,000 people have been evacuated after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Three people are still missing, the Nanfang Ribao newspaper reported.

The earthquake caused significant damage to at least 13 residential buildings. Four people were hospitalized. Emergency services are continuing search and rescue operations.

The China Earthquake Administration has activated the third of four earthquake emergency response levels, with the first being the highest.

The earthquake struck on the night of May 18. The epicenter was in Liunan District, Liuzhou City.

The epicenter was at a depth of 8 km. Liuzhou is home to over 4 million people.