CNN: Pentagon Prepares List of Targets for Strikes on Iran

The Pentagon has prepared a list of targets for strikes on Iran in case US President Donald Trump orders renewed attacks on the country, CNN reports, citing informed sources.

“The Pentagon has prepared a series of plans for military targets in case Trump ultimately decides to approve new strikes“, the statement said.

According to the channel, the Pentagon is considering Iranian energy facilities and infrastructure as targets.

According to CNN, Trump discussed the next steps regarding Tehran with senior members of his administration on Sunday after returning from China. The meeting at Trump's golf club in Virginia was attended by US Vice President J. D. Vance, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The channel did not provide details about the content of the meeting, but noted that Trump was frustrated by the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global oil prices.

Trump is expected to meet again with his national security team early this week.

On Sunday, the US leader urged Iran to hurry up with the agreement with the US, saying that time is of the essence.

At the end of April, the Americans unilaterally extended the ceasefire with Tehran until the conclusion of the settlement dialogue. During the same period, the two sides held talks, but they did not yield results. Since then, the US has been trying to block Iranian ports. Iran, in turn, closed the Strait of Hormuz and refused further contacts.