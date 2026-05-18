CNN: US plans to create fund to help victims of Biden era

The Trump administration is considering creating a $1.8 billion fund to compensate victims of previous administrations, including the presidency of Joe Biden, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the idea was proposed as part of ongoing negotiations between Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department to settle the president’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service for $10 billion.

One source described the proposal as an attempt to compensate those who were allegedly “misguided by Biden’s Justice Department.”

The fund is expected to be called the “Truth and Justice Commission under President Donald Trump.”

CNN notes that The details of the agreement have not yet been finalized, but an announcement regarding the creation of the fund could be made within a week.