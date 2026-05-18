High diplomacy! Pakistan has provided Washington with a revised proposal from Tehran to end the war

Pakistan has provided the United States with a revised proposal from Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East, a Pakistani source told Reuters, as peace talks appeared to remain stalled.

"We don't have much time", the source said when asked if it would take time to overcome the differences, adding that both sides "continue to change their terms".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai confirmed that Tehran's views had been "conveyed to the US side through the intermediary Pakistan".

US President Donald Trump said last week that the truce with Iran, reached in early April, is "on life support" after Tehran's response to a US proposal to end the war made it clear that the two sides are still far apart on a number of issues.

The issues that have slowed down the talks between the two countries include Iran's nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, where the country has stopped shipping traffic. The strait normally carries a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, Reuters recalls.

Iran has called for an end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where US ally Israel is battling Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants. Tehran has ruled out discussing its nuclear program before a "permanent cessation of hostilities."

Tehran also wants compensation for war damages, an end to the US naval blockade, guarantees that there will be no new attacks, and the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

Bagaei said Tehran is prepared for all scenarios.

"As for their threats, rest assured that we are fully aware of how to respond adequately to even the slightest mistake by the enemy," Bagai said in a weekly televised news conference.