Bags of torn documents and campaign posters were found in the building of the former Ministry of Construction and Transport in Hungary. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in a video posted on Facebook, quoted by “European Truth“, reports Focus.

On Sunday, Magyar visited the building that housed the ministry during the previous government of Viktor Orban. It will currently be used as the Prime Minister's office.

According to him, about 15-20 bags of torn documents from the previous administration were found on site. Magyar suggests that this is a deliberate destruction of documents carried out before the change of power.

Pre-election materials were also found in the same premises - posters and leaflets with the slogan “Fidesz is a reliable choice“, as well as party flags used during rallies of the ruling party “Fidesz“.

The prime minister said that the findings could serve as grounds for initiating several criminal investigations, including for alleged illegal financing of political campaigns. According to him, the inspections could also affect former minister János Lázár.