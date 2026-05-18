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Ukraine demands new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine demands new sanctions against Russia

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Kiev expects the first payment on the 90 billion euro loan from the EU in early June.

Май 18, 2026 13:31, renew at Май 18, 2026 13:28 74

Ukraine demands new sanctions against Russia - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko called on Kiev's international partners to step up sanctions pressure on Russia, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

His statement was made during the meeting of G-7 finance ministers in Paris.

“We must continue to put pressure on Russia and impose additional sanctions“, Marchenko told journalists.

He also announced that Ukraine expects the first payment on the agreed loan from the European Union worth 90 billion euros to be disbursed in early June.

“We are finalizing all necessary agreements. "This will probably happen in early June," the Ukrainian finance minister added.

The funds are part of international financial support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.