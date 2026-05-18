EU reports more secure borders and a drop in illegal migration

The European Commission presented the report "State of Schengen 2026", in which it reports progress in the security of external borders, the digitalization of border control and the exchange of information, but also warns of continuing problems with illegal migration, staff shortages and the uneven preparedness of member states.

According to the document, the security system at the external borders has been significantly strengthened through the implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES), which registers in real time the entries and exits of citizens of non-EU countries. Since its launch, over 60 million crossings have been recorded, with nearly 800 potential threats identified.

Further strengthening of controls is expected through the introduction of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which will carry out a prior risk assessment before travelling to the EU.

The report states that in 2025, EU countries issued around 10 million visas, and citizens of over 60 countries continue to have visa-free access to the Schengen area. Brussels is planning a new visa strategy in 2026, which includes a revision of the visa code and a new mechanism for evaluating visa-free regimes.

Particular attention is being paid to border surveillance through new technologies. The EU has invested in drones, modernized radio systems and the expansion of the EUROSUR system for integrated border surveillance. According to the report, illegal border crossings decreased by more than 25% in 2025.

However, the European Commission warns that some countries continue to suffer from a shortage of trained border guards, infrastructure problems and insufficient automation of checks.

The Commission also reports progress in returning migrants without a right to stay. In 2025, effective returns increased by 19% with the help of Frontex, but problems remain with the speed of procedures and coordination between countries.

The report also highlights the need for closer police cooperation between Schengen countries. Despite the existing legal framework, cross-border operations often remain reactive and insufficiently coordinated. Therefore, the EU plans to create a special high-level group to strengthen operational cooperation and expand Europol's powers.

The development of digital forensics, legal data decryption and the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against crime are also among the priorities.

The document notes that in 2025, some member states restored temporary border controls due to migration and security threats. However, the European Commission insists that a more effective alternative is joint police checks and the use of biometric systems.

The report also states that Cyprus and Ireland continue their preparations for fuller integration into the Schengen area.

The main priorities for the period 2026-2027 will be the security of external borders, digitalisation, strengthening operational capacity, more effective return systems and better coordination between member states.

The report is due to be discussed by EU interior ministers in June.