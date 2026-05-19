Shooting at Islamic center in California leaves five dead

A shooting at an Islamic center in the Claremont neighborhood of San Diego, California, has left five people dead, NBC News reports.

According to the television network, two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, fatally shot three people, including a security guard who tried to stop the shooters.

The bodies of the two attackers were found in a car near the scene. Investigators say none of the officers fired a gun.

Authorities are investigating a possible motive and are treating the incident as a “hate crime“.

The imam of the Islamic center said everyone inside is now safe.

After the shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department announced it would increase patrols at mosques, Islamic centers and other places of worship in the county.