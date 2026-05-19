The US has diverted 85 ships since the start of a month-long naval blockade of Iran,

The number of ships diverted by the US military since the start of a month-long naval blockade of Iran has reached 85, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

“CENTCOM continues to strictly enforce the US blockade of Iranian ports. US forces have diverted 85 merchant vessels to date“, according to a statement released by the command on X.

The US military began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. The US Central Command has declared its intention to block the movement of all ships heading to ports in the Islamic Republic, as well as those trying to sail from its shores.

As noted by Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, by establishing a naval blockade of the republic, accompanied by the seizure of merchant ships and the detention of crews, the US is in effect acting like pirates and terrorists.