The Pentagon inspector general explained to US lawmakers that an agreement on a Ukrainian settlement has not yet been reached because Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to give in on territorial issues.

“Zelensky continued to consistently emphasize that Ukraine would not cede territory to Russia“, according to the Defense Department auditor's report to Congress.

High-level contacts have failed to lead to a peace agreement, the Pentagon said, explaining that negotiations have stalled over territorial disputes and security guarantees.

The Defense Department report also states that the number of conscripts in Ukraine is decreasing, and training of fighters from the Ukrainian armed forces much can be desired, which are significant advantages for Russia. The Pentagon noted that the Ukrainian army is facing “capability degradation” due to critical shortages of ammunition and drones.

The U.S. Department of Defense acknowledged that Russia maintains strategic and operational superiority over the Ukrainian armed forces.

The inspector general noted that the U.S. Congress has not passed additional funding packages to support Ukraine since April 2024, shifting most of the financial burden to European allies.

Platt B. Moring III is the current Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense, taking office upon his official swearing-in on December 22, 2025. He was nominated by President Donald Trump and quickly confirmed by the U.S. Senate that same month, replacing acting Inspector Stephen Stebbins and previous permanent Inspector Robert Storch, who was released in early 2025.