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NATO: Withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Europe will not weaken the Alliance's defenses

NATO: Withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Europe will not weaken the Alliance's defenses

The Alliance assures that European allies are taking on more responsibility, and the process will be gradual.

Май 19, 2026 19:21 41

NATO: Withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Europe will not weaken the Alliance's defenses - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

The US decision to withdraw an armored brigade, or about 5,000 soldiers, from Europe will not undermine NATO's defense plans in the region. This was stated by the Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, Alexis Grinkevich, during a meeting in Brussels with military leaders from member states, Reuters reported, quoted by News.bg.

According to him, European allies and Canada are taking on increasing responsibility for the continent's conventional defense, continuing to rely on American capabilities that are being redistributed.

“By strengthening the European pillar of the Alliance, the United States can reduce its presence in Europe and focus on those critical capabilities that allies cannot yet provide,“ emphasized Grinkevich.

He specified that he could not specify a specific timetable for the withdrawal, but the process would develop gradually over several years.