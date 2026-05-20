The American Conservative: Washington will be forced to reduce its military presence in the Middle East after the war wi

The US administration will be forced to reduce its military presence in the Middle East after the war with Iran, writes The American Conservative magazine.

The article notes that the US has so far failed to achieve its goals in the conflict with Iran, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a surge in the prices of oil and other energy goods, fertilizers and food. Although the Pentagon announced the cost of the operation at $ 25 billion, the publication emphasizes that this is a conservative estimate, while the real figure may be three times higher, and the US military arsenals are exhausted.

„However, against the background of all these senseless losses for US interests and security in the Middle East, there is also a positive side. Perhaps the United States now has no choice but to reduce its presence in the region - a decision that Washington should have made "to take a long time ago," the article says. It points out that the personnel of many American military bases were partially or completely evacuated before the conflict began or in the early days of the confrontation, and thus these facilities did not play a significant role in the war.

„For the countries in the region where American bases were located, this war served as a wake-up call. The “security umbrella“ they thought they enjoyed turned out to be illusory“, emphasizes The American Conservative. The magazine notes that Washington did not consult with its Arab allies in the region before launching strikes against Iran. Moreover, when Iran attacked in response, the US focused solely on defending Israel. “Middle Eastern countries may be tempted to rethink their relations with Washington. This may already be happening”, notes edition.

“A possible US withdrawal from the region need not necessarily be accompanied by a humiliating defeat. It could be a coordinated strategic decision, made jointly with allies, to shift the burden of ensuring security in the region to those who have the greatest interest in it. However, such an outcome should be sought – if not now, then after the end of this war“, the article says.