Delcy Rodriguez Urges Trump to Lift Economic Sanctions Against Venezuela

Venezuela's Interim Head of State Delcy Rodriguez has appealed to US President Donald Trump to lift economic sanctions against the country.

„Enough sanctions against Venezuela. "We will not stop, President Trump, until Venezuela is freed from sanctions that exercise undue control over our industries and create obstacles to its full development," Rodriguez said on "Venezuela de Televisión." The acting president noted that she and the US head of state have developed a relationship of mutual respect and, thanks to the diplomatic cooperation between the two countries, the American leader must listen to the Venezuelan people, who are united in their support for the lifting of sanctions. Rodriguez also announced the start of the second phase of the national "Great Pilgrimage for a Venezuela without Sanctions and for Peace."