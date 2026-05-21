Global Times: Xi Jinping and Putin sent a signal to the world to strengthen stability VIDEO

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a clear message to the international community to strengthen global stability during their meeting and talks in Beijing. This was stated by Chinese experts, quoted by the Global Times newspaper.

“While the current international system and its mechanisms are under destructive pressure, the two leaders have sent a clear signal of stability and given a constructive impetus to the world community“, the publication quotes Zhao Long, director of the Institute of International Strategy and Security at the Shanghai Academy of International Studies.

According to his colleague Liu Jun, director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai, the statements of Putin and Xi Jinping show that relations between Beijing and Moscow are oriented not only to the near future, but also to a long-term strategic perspective, with an emphasis on closer strategic coordination, deepening friendship and good-neighborly ties, and “even higher-quality, stable growth, marking a new stage in the development of bilateral relations“. The expert noted that the latest meeting between the two leaders is not only a "summary of past achievements", but also a "prospective attempt to determine the direction and priorities of the next stage of bilateral relations".

According to Zhang Hong, a research fellow at the Institute of Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Putin's meeting with Xi Jinping once again highlights the rise of the "modern multipolar world, which has become the new norm in international relations". "Against this backdrop, major countries should strengthen communication, resolve international issues through dialogue and consultation to prevent misjudgments and risks, help resolve regional crises and promote improved global governance," he stressed.

The expert noted that Sino-Russian relations have reached an unprecedented high. He highlighted Xi Jinping's remarks, which pointed to "a new stage of great achievements and more dynamic development" between China and Russia, reflecting "the deepening mutual trust and strategic self-confidence of the two countries and their increasing ability to withstand risks and external pressure."