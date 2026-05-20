Ministry of Interior prevented the theft of 47 tractors near Plovdiv

Employees from the "Economic Police" department - Plovdiv thwarted a large-scale criminal scheme to seize and illegally export 47 leased tractors and semi-trailers abroad. The actions of the forensic experts were taken under conditions of urgency after a signal from the affected logistics company, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced today, May 20, 2026. Thanks to the rapid intervention of law enforcement agencies, an attempt to illegally export large-scale corporate assets outside the country was prevented.

The investigation was launched after the management of the logistics company sought assistance from the police due to a real danger of hiding assets. The object of criminal interest was 47 tractors acquired on lease, which were subsequently subleased to another company. However, instead of fulfilling its contractual relations, the receiving company prepared a precise scheme for the unlawful disposal of other people's property and the transportation of the heavy trucks outside Bulgaria.

Under the direct supervision of the “District Prosecutor's Office - Plovdiv“, massive operational-search and procedural-investigative actions were carried out. During the special operation, an office and a car used by the suspects were searched. Part of the seized property was located at a TIR parking lot near Plovdiv, where forensic experts found two of the wanted tractors. The vehicles had already been prepared for export - with their license plates removed and loaded into a trailer.

A 42-year-old man was detained as the main suspect in organizing the scheme. By order of the prosecutor, he was brought as a defendant and taken into custody for up to 72 hours. Numerous documents, invoices, stamps and mobile phones were seized at the scene, and dozens of witnesses were questioned during the pre-trial proceedings, including before a judge from the “District Court - Plovdiv“.

The robbed logistics company expressed official gratitude to the employees of the Ministry of Interior for the high professionalism shown. In their letter, the business representatives stated: "It was particularly impressive for us to see such mobilization, coordination and dedication to protecting public order, the rule of law and the business environment in the Republic of Bulgaria".

Personal thanks for the successful suppression of the crime are addressed to the head of the “Economic Police“ department - Plovdiv Georgi Boyukliev, the head of the “Financial and Economic Crime“ sector Chief Inspector Georgi Kazakov, as well as to Inspectors Plamen Mihaylov, Iliya Georgiev, Todor Masurski, Dimitar Hadzhiev, Zhenya Ilieva and Daniela Peeva.