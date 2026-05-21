Stockholm and NATO: Russia is manipulating information about drones

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristershon defended Ukraine amid criticism of Ukrainian drones entering the territory of allied countries and warned of possible Russian attempts at disinformation, reports “The Guardian“, reports News.bg.

He said that in his opinion, the Ukrainian side would not have an interest in its drones entering the territories of friendly countries, pointing out that such incidents could be the result of signal interference or jamming.

According to him, such situations could lead to damage and tension, which is not in Kiev's interest.

Kristershon stressed that Russia has an interest in creating a narrative according to which other countries are committing illegitimate actions, and called for this narrative not to be accepted uncritically.

He added that support for Ukraine must continue, including through assistance in more precisely targeting its military actions.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also commented on the drone incident in Latvia, indicating that if the Ukrainian origin is confirmed by mistake, this is a consequence of the Russian war and the need for Ukraine to defend itself.

He assured that NATO is prepared for all scenarios and recalled the Alliance's reaction to previous similar cases as evidence of its readiness.

Rutte described as absurd Russian claims that the Baltic states allow Ukrainian strikes from their territory.