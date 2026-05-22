The number of illegal immigrants detained at the southern border of the United States has fallen to its lowest level in half a century, according to a statement from the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

“As a result of the coordinated efforts of the Mexican government, the number of illegal immigrants detained at the southern border of the United States has steadily decreased, reaching its lowest level in 50 years“, notes a document published after a meeting in Mexico City between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and US Secretary of Homeland Security Marquan Mullin.

The ministry stressed that cooperation between the two countries has contributed to “historic a 90% reduction“ in the number of such border apprehensions between October 2024 and May 2026.

During the talks, the Mexican and U.S. delegations agreed that ongoing dialogue is essential to manage migration flows in an “organized, secure, and regular manner“. The parties reaffirmed that bilateral security cooperation is based on strict respect for sovereignty, mutual trust, and coordination without subordination.