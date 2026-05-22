The EU allows Kiev to join the union before the conflict is resolved. This was stated by Pekka Toveri, head of the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in the European Parliament (EP), to “Izvestia“.

The European politician stated that he has strong support for this idea and noted the EU's desire to accept Kiev into the union, even if the open conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues. He added that if this does not happen, it would be “an open invitation“ for Russia to continue the conflict as a way to stop Ukraine's integration with the West.

In this way, he noted, Brussels would send a clear signal to Moscow that Ukraine would eventually join the EU and that Russia had no say in the matter.

He added that EU countries would not find themselves embroiled in open conflict with Moscow, as some of them had joined the union while still having territorial disputes with Russia.