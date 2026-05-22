Vucic: Parliamentary elections in Serbia will be held this fall

Parliamentary elections in Serbia will be held this fall, between the end of September and mid-November. This was announced by President Aleksandar Vucic.

“The elections will be held between the end of September and mid-November“, Vucic said on Radio and Television Serbia.

In early May, the Serbian leader suggested that early parliamentary elections in Serbia could be held in two or six months.

Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly, announced that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party would nominate Vucic as its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections.