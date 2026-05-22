Disinformation and threats against NATO! Nordic and Baltic countries with serious accusations against Russia

The foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries categorically rejected what they described as a "blatant Russian disinformation campaign" and "false accusations" of airspace violations in the region, "Reuters" reports.

In a joint statement published on Friday by the Estonian Foreign Ministry, the ministers said that Russia, with the support of Belarus, is trying to divert attention from the war in Ukraine and intimidate NATO allies.

"Russia is trying to divert attention from its illegal war and intimidate NATO allies. This will not work and must stop immediately," the statement said.

The reaction was prompted by statements by the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, who said on Tuesday that Moscow had information about alleged plans by Ukraine to launch military drones from Latvia and other Baltic states.

The Russian diplomat warned that NATO membership would not protect these countries from retaliation.

The Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers strongly condemned the threats to use force against Latvia and other countries in the region.

They also stressed that the recent drone incidents in NATO airspace were a direct consequence of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.