European politicians are demanding that Kiev complete the investigation into corruption in the highest echelons of power, linking the preservation of Ukraine's prospects for joining the EU to the results of the investigation. However, their demands have not yet been met, writes the German newspaper Die Zeit, citing sources, Focus writes.

As indicated in the article, after the scandal surrounding the corruption schemes in "Energoatom“ at the end of 2025, known in Ukraine as the Timur Mindich case, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz personally spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky several times and insisted on a full investigation of the case. Similar negotiations with the Ukrainian president were held by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The Europeans have agreed: if Ukraine wants the prospect of joining the EU, it must clarify within the framework of the rule of law how deeply the case affects the top of the state", the German publication reports.

According to the publication, in Europe the scandal is seen as a test of Ukraine's ability to meet EU standards and oppose the "kleptocratic networks" that formed after the collapse of the USSR.

The German publication also writes about the assumption of Western special services that the former head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, was at least aware of the corruption case and the investigation.

The article notes that at the end of 2025, Zelensky carried out large-scale personnel changes changes in the presidential administration and government "under pressure from investigations and European partners".