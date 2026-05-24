Twenty-one people were killed after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Starobilsk Pedagogical College in the LPR, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

„A total of 63 people were injured, 21 of whom died“, the statement said.

Search operations at the site of the collapse have been completed and all bodies have been removed from the rubble. The lists of the dead and wounded are updated on the social media channels of the LPR head of state.

Leonid Pasechnik declared May 24 and 25 as days of mourning for the victims of the attack.

According to surviving students, drones hovered over them for a long time and hit them precisely.

Ukrainian drones hit a college dormitory, which houses 86 students, on Friday evening. This led to the collapse of the building. There are no military facilities nearby. President Putin has instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to prepare proposals for a response. He called on Ukrainian troops not to follow orders from their commanders.