Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will gradually resume. Trump: The deal is signed

The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to settle the nearly four-month war, senior US officials said today, quoted by Reuters, adding that the official ceremony to conclude the agreement will take place on Friday. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will gradually resume, BTA reported.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance and by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US sources added.

Speaking to journalists, an American representative, who requested anonymity, added that the official ceremony for the signing of the agreement would be on Friday.

"You will see a significant increase in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which has actually already gradually started to happen and will increase even more over time," he said.

"We probably won't return to normal in two weeks, but we will witness a significant increase in traffic through the Strait," the US source said.

However, he clarified that Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon is not a condition of the agreement between the US and Iran, and Israel has the right to defend itself from attacks by "Hezbollah".

The United States and Iran said they had agreed on terms to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz - news that brought relief to markets, although a final agreement could depend on the cessation of "hostile actions in Lebanon" and delay talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

Although still a framework, yesterday's agreement is the biggest breakthrough on the road to resolving the conflict, in which thousands of people have been killed and which has shaken energy markets. The war began in February after Israel and the United States carried out joint strikes on the Islamic Republic.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement with Iran had been signed and that the text of the agreement would be published after the official signing on Friday. The US leader added that the Strait of Hormuz would also be fully open, Reuters reported.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G7 summit this week, Trump said he did not know if he would attend Friday's ceremony, which is expected to take place in Geneva, but that US Vice President J.D. Vance would be there.

“The deal is signed. And the strait is already partially open, as you know“, Trump told reporters shortly after arriving in Evian, France.““On Friday, it will be fully open“, the US president added.

The memorandum of understanding to settle the nearly four-month war signed by the US and Iran is a very important step and will allow the Strait of Hormuz to be opened, French President Macron said in turn. “This is a very important step for peace”, Macron said at a press conference with his American counterpart Trump before the G-7 meeting.

Bulgaria welcomes the announced agreement between the US and Iran to end the war and calls for its rapid implementation, which should allow for the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that this is an important first step towards achieving a comprehensive and sustainable agreement, as well as a favorable opportunity to restore regional stability and build a sustainable security architecture in the region. Bulgaria also expresses its appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of all participants, including Pakistan, Qatar and the other mediators.