Delyan Peevski did not resign, he heard the voice of the people

DRF leader Delyan Peevski made changes to the structure and composition of the DRF Central Committee. This happened at the regular meeting of the Central Council of the MRF held today, FOCUS reports.

The proposed changes are in response to the analysis of the state of the party structures, the election results and the upcoming goals and challenges facing the MRF.

"I heard the people and I will always hear them", said the leader, who emphasized that he had held a number of meetings and conversations with representatives of the structures, members and sympathizers of the MRF in the last two months since the parliamentary elections.

"I will be at the forefront and together with the entire leadership we will protect everyone, regardless of whether they are mayor, municipal councilor or ordinary member and we will not allow anyone to be unfairly pressured and repressed. Just as we supported the mayor of Kardzhali".

Delyan Peevski reminded the leaderships from across the country that for the MRF, people and work for their well-being are a priority. And the strength of the MRF lies in the unity of the party and the fulfillment of its mission - the people of Bulgaria.

Here are the newly elected Central Executive Committee of the MRF: Delyan Peevski, Chairman

Nida Ahmedov, Deputy Chairman

Khalil Letifov, Deputy Chairman

Erol Mumun, Deputy Chairman

Radoslav Revanski, Deputy Chairman

Iskra Mihaylova - Koparova, Deputy Chairman

Ayten Sabri Atidze Alieva-Veli

Taner Kabilov

Aydzhan Ahmed

Nedjmi Ali

Mehmed Ataman

Hamdi Iliyazov

Erten Anisova

Dimitar Avramov