Delyan Peevski did not resign, he heard the voice of the people

DRF leader Delyan Peevski made changes to the structure and composition of the DRF Central Committee. This happened at the regular meeting of the Central Council of the MRF held today, FOCUS reports.
The proposed changes are in response to the analysis of the state of the party structures, the election results and the upcoming goals and challenges facing the MRF.
"I heard the people and I will always hear them", said the leader, who emphasized that he had held a number of meetings and conversations with representatives of the structures, members and sympathizers of the MRF in the last two months since the parliamentary elections.
"I will be at the forefront and together with the entire leadership we will protect everyone, regardless of whether they are mayor, municipal councilor or ordinary member and we will not allow anyone to be unfairly pressured and repressed. Just as we supported the mayor of Kardzhali".
Delyan Peevski reminded the leaderships from across the country that for the MRF, people and work for their well-being are a priority. And the strength of the MRF lies in the unity of the party and the fulfillment of its mission - the people of Bulgaria.
Here are the newly elected Central Executive Committee of the MRF: Delyan Peevski, Chairman
Nida Ahmedov, Deputy Chairman
Khalil Letifov, Deputy Chairman
Erol Mumun, Deputy Chairman
Radoslav Revanski, Deputy Chairman
Iskra Mihaylova - Koparova, Deputy Chairman
Ayten Sabri Atidze Alieva-Veli
Taner Kabilov
Aydzhan Ahmed
Nedjmi Ali
Mehmed Ataman
Hamdi Iliyazov
Erten Anisova
Dimitar Avramov