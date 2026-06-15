Russian Black Sea Fleet Command Fleeing Crimea

The Russian military command plans to move the remaining command structures of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) out of occupied Crimea, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) revealed.

The Crimea-based Ukrainian partisan group "Atesh" reported on June 14 that its agents in the BSF headquarters had reported that the BSF military command plans to move its remaining command structures, currently located in occupied Sevastopol, to Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, as the BSF headquarters is gradually losing functionality amid serious logistical problems due to Ukraine's intensified campaign against Crimea.

Agents of "Atesh" reported that some officers are already moving their families out of Sevastopol and selling their real estate in anticipation of future orders.

Russia is finding it increasingly difficult to carry out logistics in occupied Crimea, with the Russian military command of the Eastern Group of Forces reportedly banning military cargo traffic on the M-14 Rostov-Crimea and A-291 Kerch — Simferopol — highways. Sevastopol Tavrida, effective June 7.