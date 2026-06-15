Israeli National Security Minister: We love the US, but we are not a banana republic

The agreement between United States President Donald Trump and Iran does not "bind" Israel. This was stated by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Israel is not subordinate to the United States and we are an independent and sovereign state! "Our duty is to the citizens of Israel, to the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces and to the Jewish people," he wrote on the social network X.

Ben-Gvir added that every time Israel has "receded under international pressure", it has paid a high price.

He stressed that Israel "loves" Washington, but is not a "banana republic". According to him, Israel is not a party to the latest agreement between the US and Iran, as it does not "guarantee our security".

Ben-Gvir insisted that the Lebanese group "Hezbollah" must be completely disarmed and disbanded, adding that Israel "must not return to a situation where thousands of terrorists stand on the fences of northern settlements."

The minister's statement reflects ongoing concerns in Israel about any agreement with Iran, which some in Israeli political circles believe does not effectively address threats to the country's national security.