US offers Iran $300 billion in financial aid

The US is proposing in the draft framework agreement with Iran to provide it with access to a $300 billion recovery fund, a senior White House official said, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

According to the US official, access to the funds will be conditional on the Islamic Republic fulfilling all agreed obligations. He added that the agreement was not intended to reward Iran for participating in the talks. The Islamic Republic would first have to demonstrate that it had permanently abandoned its pursuit of nuclear weapons and that it was not engaged in activities that could trigger the reimposition of sanctions, the White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. He added that no funds allocated under the agreement should be used to support terrorist groups or destabilize the region. Vice President J.D. Vance earlier said on CBS that Gulf states could help finance a recovery fund. The United States and Iran agreed on a deal on Wednesday to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, although few details of the agreement were made public. Many observers see this as an interim step in a diplomatic process that still has many unresolved issues.

Although the two sides have already signed a memorandum of understanding "digitally", an official ceremony to conclude the peace agreement is expected in Switzerland on Friday.

Technical-level consultations will be held in the coming days.