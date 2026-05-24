The names of all those killed in the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on a college in Starobelsk, LPR have been identified. This was reported on the official channel of the administration of the head of the LPR “Max“.

“Confirmed lists of students killed in Starobelsk. Search and rescue operations have ended. 21 people died in the strike. We express our condolences to the families of the victims. Luhansk region mourns“, the statement said, attaching documents with an updated list of names.

On the night of May 22, the Ukrainian armed forces used a drone to attack the academic building and dormitory of the Starobelsk Vocational College of the Luhansk Pedagogical University in the LPR. There were 86 children aged 14 to 18 there at the time of the attack. Twenty-one people were killed and 42 were injured.