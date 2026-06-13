Liga.net: Russian missiles are becoming less visible and flying even further

Russian missiles have become less visible and flying even further: how the occupiers have improved the "Iskander" and Kh-101 missiles

The Russians are modernizing their Kh-101 cruise missiles, "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles and guided aviation bombs (UAB). However, they cannot do it without imported components. This was stated at a briefing by Colonel Alexander Zaruba, chief researcher at one of the departments of the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Equipment in Ukraine, Liga.net reports.

According to him, the enemy is modernizing the "Iskander-M" operational-tactical missile systems in order to increase their resistance against modern air defense systems and to expand the range of missiles. In addition, they are increasing production under sanctions.

He pointed out how the Russians are improving their Kh-101 cruise missiles, noting that “the modernization is focused on developing the ability to penetrate air defense systems, improving accuracy and increasing the size of the warhead“.

In addition, according to information provided by the military, “the enemy is working on improving UABs, producing them using a unified planning and correction module, increasing their range and accuracy, and developing ammunition intermediate between UABs and drones“.

“100% of the enemy's air attack weapons are manufactured with foreign components“, Zaruba stressed.

According to the adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Sergey (Flash) Beskrestnov, Russia is attacking Ukraine with drones “literally from the factory“. He said that on June 4, “Shahed“, manufactured just a few days earlier, flew to Kharkov and the date of manufacture can be used to indirectly assess the enemy's weapons stockpiles.

The “Iskander“ 9M723 ballistic missiles that Russia is firing at Ukraine were manufactured in 2025. Beskrestnov explained that this means that Moscow has a permanent stockpile of at least 180-250 “Iskander“ missiles.

At the same time, all “Zircon“ and S-400 missiles currently used by the enemy to strike Ukraine are also dated 2026.

According to the aviation expert and doctoral student According to Bogdan Dolintse, Russia can produce nearly 150 missiles of various types per month, not counting guided missiles such as the Kh-35, Kh-39 and Kh-59.

The production capacity for Kh-101 missiles is estimated at up to 70 per month; up to 60 Iskander-M ballistic missiles; and up to 25 Kalibr missiles.