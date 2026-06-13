On the night of June 13, Ukrainian drones hit the Crimean Titan plant in Armyansk, which produces titanium dioxide for the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC).

This was reported by Robert (Madyar) Brovdy, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF).

“Freedom-loving Ukrainian “Birds“ paid a courtesy visit to the aforementioned facility. The damage has been confirmed. The fire is raging. Production has been suspended“, explained Madyar in his characteristic style, quoted by UNIAN.

“Crimea Titan“, which became the property of “Russian Titan“ after the occupation of the peninsula, is the largest sulfuric acid and titanium dioxide plant in Eastern Europe. It produces the main raw material for the production of gunpowder, rocket fuel and explosives.

Magyar cited data from local public groups. According to this information, the plant was hit 23 times, which led to its complete destruction. A fire broke out, so the workers were released.

Emergency services are responding to the accident that occurred at the chemical plant of „Titanium Investments“ JSC in Northern Crimea, TASS reported, without mentioning Ukrainian strikes.

No exceedances of the maximum permissible concentrations of substances were detected, Vasily Telizhenko, head of the city administration of Armyansk, reported on his Telegram channel.

„I am at the „Titanium Investments“ plant, at the site of the emergency situation. All emergency services are working to eliminate the accident. Laboratories are also working on site. I personally checked that no exceedances of the maximum permissible concentrations of substances were found“, he wrote.

The mayor called on everyone to remain calm and follow official sources of information.

The Armenian branch of “Titanium Investments“ Ltd. is the largest producer and exporter of chemical products in Eastern Europe and the only producer of titanium dioxide in Russia. In addition to titanium dioxide, the plant produces sulfuric acid, iron sulfate and mineral fertilizers, TASS adds.