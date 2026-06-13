Israel attacks 70 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, group destroys four enemy tanks

The Israel Defense Forces attacked 70 military targets belonging to the Shiite movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the military press service reported.

“Over the past 24 hours, 70 Hezbollah terrorist targets were hit in southern Lebanon, including Hezbollah rocket launchers and military facilities“, the statement said.

In addition, “terrorists identified in the area where our soldiers operate were eliminated in southern Lebanon“, the press service added.

Israeli Air Force aircraft forces struck the Jezzine, West Bekaa and Nabatieh regions in southern Lebanon, which are strongholds of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

This was reported by the Lebanon 24 news portal.

According to the news portal, the Israeli army command had previously called on the residents of 20 villages located there, demanding that they immediately evacuate to the northern bank of the Zahran River.

„Israeli forces are forced to respond decisively to Hezbollah's ceasefire violations, but we do not want to cause harm to the civilian population.“ – Israeli army spokesman Avihai Edri said in a statement published in Arabic on X.

According to the Lebanese government's Emergency Management Headquarters, intensive airstrikes continue in the areas of Ansar, Aramta, Kfar Tibnit, Khirbet Silm and El-Qusaybah.

There are casualties among the residents, the number of whom is being determined. One death was reported in the village of Reyhan.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on Hezbollah to cooperate with the authorities to save the country and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the southern regions.

“Hezbollah must support the peace talks we are holding with Israel in Washington and put Lebanon's interests first, above those of Iran,“ the politician stressed, quoted by the government press service.

Salam indicated that he would welcome an agreement between the United States and Iran, which sponsors Hezbollah, to end hostilities in southern Lebanon. However, he said that only the Lebanese government is authorized to negotiate on behalf of Lebanon.

„As for Hezbollah, it must give up its weapons and become a normal political party,“ the prime minister said.““We do not demand anything more from it than to comply with the decision taken by the authorities.“

Hezbollah used armed drones in an attack on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, damaging four Israeli armored vehicles.

This was stated in a statement published before noon on the group's Telegram channel.

„„„Ababil“ kamikaze drones, launched by Islamic resistance fighters, hit a column of occupation forces in the village of Yokhmur al-Shqif“, the statement said. “They successfully hit two enemy “Merkava“ tanks.

Two other armored vehicles were destroyed near Majdal Zun, where Hezbollah claimed its forces had stopped the advance of enemy troops.

On June 12, resistance forces carried out 15 armed attacks on Israeli patrols and military bases in Lebanon, using guided missiles, mortars and drones. In Ras al-Naqura, a hotel housing the headquarters of the occupation forces was shelled, and in Aitarun, a technical supply point was attacked.

Other operations were carried out near the villages of Zutar al-Sharqiya, Teir Harfa, Shamaa, El-Qantara, El-Kouzak and El-Edeisa.