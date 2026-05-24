Finnish President Offers to Represent EU in Negotiations with Russia

Finnish President Alexander Stubb is ready to represent the European Union in negotiations with Russia if asked, he said on Yle Radio Suomi.

“If you ask, it probably wouldn't be possible to say “no”, the Finnish president said in response to a question about his willingness to serve as a negotiator between Russia and the EU.

He also added that the European Union would only be ready to start negotiations if Russia committed to a ceasefire.

Last week, Politico, citing three European diplomats, reported that the EU was considering three possible candidates to be negotiators with Russia. According to the publication, Alexander Stubb is among them.

The newspaper “Helsingin Sanomat“, citing its sources, also reported that the Finnish leader is often mentioned as the most likely EU negotiator. According to them, the EU is preparing to possibly start a dialogue with Moscow to end the Ukrainian conflict, and Stubb is seen as a potential leader of the European negotiating team.