Sheikh Naim Qassem: Hezbollah will retain the weapons needed to defend Lebanon

The Shiite organization Hezbollah will retain the weapons needed to defend Lebanon and its people from Israeli aggression.

This was stated by its secretary general, Sheikh Naim Qassem, in a televised address to his supporters, broadcast by the Al-Mayadan television channel.

“Drones of the Islamic resistance harass the occupation forces everywhere, Israel suffers losses and kills civilians in retaliation, destroying homes“, the Shiite politician claims. “What is happening now in southern Lebanon indicates the beginning of the decline of Israeli power.“

Sheikh Qassem called for “an end to the aggression, a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, the release of prisoners and the return of displaced persons“. He reiterated his demand that the Lebanese government revoke its March 2 decision declaring Hezbollah fighters illegal.

“The disarmament of the resistance forces is an Israeli project. Let us abandon it, end direct negotiations with Israel and return to the national consensus“, the secretary-general of the Shiite organization stressed. He added that if the government “is not able to guarantee Lebanon's sovereignty, it must resign“.