Trump asked 8 countries to normalize relations with Israel

US President Donald Trump has told the leaders of several Arab and Muslim countries that if an agreement is reached to end the war with Iran, he expects them to normalize their relations with Israel.

This was reported by the publication "Axios", adding that according to officials, the request was made during a phone conversation with the leaders of 8 countries, including Turkey and Pakistan.

They supported the possible peace agreement with the Islamic Republic, after which Trump said that he would call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hoped that he would join such a conversation in the future.

The president has asked the countries to join the so-called "Abraham Accords agreements" for diplomatic normalization of relations with the state of Israel.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan, however, have never established formal relations with Tel Aviv.