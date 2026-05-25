Ukraine demands urgent meeting of UN Security Council after Russian attack

The UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and UNESCO must give an adequate and decisive response to the aggressor, who is trying to compensate for the lack of military success on the battlefield with terror against the civilian population, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga wrote on social networks.

„I have instructed all our missions to international organizations to make full use of multilateral mechanisms in response to yesterday's barbaric Russian missile strike on Kiev“, - Sibiga said.

He announced that Ukraine had initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council:

„We immediately demand the convening of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and a joint meeting of the Forum for Security and Co-operation of the OSCE and the OSCE Permanent Council.“

Sybiga believes that Russia is trying to intimidate Ukraine by attacking civilians and destroying residential buildings, museums, schools and critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister added that with this attack Russia is trying to intimidate the world by launching medium-range missiles at peaceful cities.

„All this requires decisive and coordinated action by the international community. We call on our partners to take decisive multilateral action aimed at deterring Russia and forcing it to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,“ the statement said.