Tiger kills four women in central India

Four women were attacked and killed by a tiger in the central Indian state of Maharashtra, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place on May 22 in Chandrapur district, in a forest where the women were collecting leaves. At around 8:00 am, a tiger suddenly attacked them. Four women died on the spot, while the other nine managed to escape. They called for help and fled the forest.

After learning about the attack, villagers rushed to the forest. Later, forest officials and police arrived at the scene of the incident. Patrols in the area have been increased, and locals have been urged not to venture deep into the forest alone.

Such a case of so many victims in a single tiger attack is extremely rare in Maharashtra. This tragedy has once again exacerbated the problem of human-wildlife conflict in Chandrapur district.