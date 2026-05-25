TF1: Macron stressed to Lukashenko the risks Russia poses for Belarus

French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko. Those close to the French leader shared details of the conversation in comments to TF1.

According to the channel's sources, Macron had a constructive conversation with Lukashenko. They noted that the leaders of France and Belarus discussed, among other things, the war in Ukraine.

“During this conversation, Emmanuel Macron, in particular, stressed the risks that Russia's participation in the aggressive war against Ukraine poses for Belarus“, sources told reporters.

The channel's interlocutors also said that Macron urged Lukashenko to improve relations between Belarus and Europe.

The press service of the Belarusian president earlier reported a telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Lukashenko.

It was noted that the French side initiated the talks. Lukashenko's administration said that he and Macron discussed regional issues and Belarus' relations with the European Union.