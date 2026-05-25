8 people seriously injured in fire on cargo ship in Hamburg

Eight people have been seriously injured in a fire that broke out on a cargo ship anchored in the port of Hamburg, DPA reported, citing a statement from the fire department in the northern German city.

Seven of the injured have been hospitalized, including a firefighter. The eighth person with injuries was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Fire breaks out on historic sailing ship in the German city of Hamburg

The fire broke out this afternoon in the cargo hold of the approximately 90-meter-long ship at the Grevenhofkai dock.

At least three dead, dozens injured in fire at a hospital in Hamburg

When the first emergency teams arrived, smoke was rising from the stern of the ship. By then, the crew had already begun to fight the flames, according to information from the Hamburg fire department.

After completing the firefighting operations, the fire department handed over the scene of the accident to the police, who are investigating the cause of the fire.