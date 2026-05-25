Aleksandar Vucic from China: I might resign soon

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced that he may resign due to the approaching end of his term.

The Serbian leader made the announcement during his visit to China.

“I might resign soon“, N1 TV reported the president as saying.

Vucic was first elected president of Serbia in 2017. He was re-elected for a second term in 2022. His presidential term expires in 2027.

On May 21, Vucic announced that parliamentary elections would be held in the fall, between late September and mid-November. The Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly, Ana Brnabić, announced that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party will nominate Vučić as its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Serbian president is on an official state visit to China from 24 to 28 May 2026 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. His visit coincided with a period of domestic political tension and anti-government protests in Belgrade, before which Vučić traveled to Beijing. Serbia and China maintain a strategically close relationship, described by their leaders as an “steel friendship”. Serbia has consistently supported the "one China" principle, while Beijing defends Serbia's territorial integrity with regard to Kosovo.

Talks during the 5-day visit are expected to focus on deepening trade ties, infrastructure projects in the Balkans (such as the Danube Corridor), and investment.