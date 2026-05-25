Arab countries seek security guarantees in US-Iran talks

During talks with US President Donald Trump on Saturday, Gulf leaders urged Washington to obtain security guarantees from Iran for their countries, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing its sources.

Leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region are concerned about the prospect of a US-Iran deal that does not include provisions on Tehran's missile program. The missile program has not yet been discussed during the talks. Gulf leaders fear that a new escalation could damage energy facilities on their territory.

Meanwhile, during talks with Trump, Gulf countries urged him to reach an agreement with Iran as soon as possible, citing the negative economic consequences of the conflict.