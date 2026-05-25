Vucic said that after his resignation, parliamentary elections will be held in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that after his resignation, parliamentary elections will be held, and then presidential elections.

“When I resign, we will move to parliamentary elections, then to presidential elections in 90 days and that's it. There is no grand philosophy here“, the politician told reporters in Beijing.

Vucic was first elected president of Serbia in 2017. He was re-elected for a second term in 2022. His presidential term expires in 2027.

On May 21, Vucic announced that parliamentary elections would be held in the fall, between late September and mid-November. Ana Brnabić, the speaker of the Serbian National Assembly (the unicameral parliament), announced that the ruling Serbian Progressive Party would nominate Vučić as its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections.