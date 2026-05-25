US Iran plan has broad international support

The US plan for talks on Iran, which includes opening the Strait of Hormuz and further talks on the nuclear program, enjoys broad support in the Persian Gulf and beyond, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“There is broad support for this plan in the Persian Gulf. There is also strong support around the world: every country that we have explained the plan to understands that this is not only a very smart move, but also the right thing for the whole world,“ Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

At the same time, Rubio noted that work on a possible deal continues, and the delay in announcing the results should not be exaggerated. The secretary of state also added that “real and substantial“ deadline for nuclear talks.

On May 24, Fox News reported that the framework agreement between the United States and Iran was “95% complete“, although negotiators were still discussing wording on the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's nuclear arsenal.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Tehran believed it was too early to say that the United States and Iran were close to signing a peace agreement. He also said that the memorandum being negotiated with the United States included a clause for the cessation of hostilities “on all fronts”, including in Lebanon. The diplomat reiterated his previous position that Tehran was not currently discussing Iran's nuclear program with Washington.