Czech Police Arrest Russian Metropolitan

Police in the Czech Republic have detained Metropolitan Hilarion after receiving an anonymous tip that he was allegedly transporting drugs in his car, according to Lucija Šmoldasová, a spokeswoman for the Czech Republic's National Drug Control Center.

Earlier, Hilarion published a statement on his Telegram channel, in which he categorically denied any involvement in the illegal possession of banned substances and considered his arrest a provocation. According to the metropolitan, he has received numerous anonymous threats in recent months.

“I can confirm that we took action against a vehicle in the Central Bohemian Region based on an anonymous tip-off about the transportation of narcotics and psychotropic substances“, the Novinky news portal quoted Šmoldásová as saying.“Due to the ongoing criminal proceedings, we cannot provide any further information or identify the occupants of the vehicle“, the press secretary said.“According to the news portal, police seized a vehicle suspected of containing drugs in the town of Unhošt, located 21 kilometers west of central Prague.“

The two people in the car carrying Metropolitan Hilarion, who was detained in the Czech Republic, have not yet been charged. This was reported by the Novinky news portal, citing the prosecutor's office in Kladno, a city in the Central Bohemian Region.

The prosecutor's office in Kladno said that no charges have yet been filed in the case, the portal notes. “The two detainees are being questioned today. After that, the police will make a [further] decision“, the portal quotes prosecutor Petr Dluhos.