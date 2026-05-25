Nigeria declares high risk of Ebola virus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a high alert regarding the spread of the Ebola virus in the country, Arise News reported.

The centre warned that this risk is caused by the growing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda. Although Nigeria has not yet recorded any confirmed cases of Ebola, authorities are stepping up public health surveillance across the country. This applies mainly to states along Nigeria’s eastern borders, transport hubs and border crossings.

The National Emergency Management Centre (NEMC), the National Emergency Operations System (NEOS) and the epidemiological services have been placed on high alert. Temporary isolation centers for suspected Ebola cases, special units in hospitals for infectious diseases and laboratories are being set up, and specialized supplies and equipment are being stockpiled.

Earlier, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria informed passengers that strict measures have been introduced at all international airports in the country to prevent the spread of Ebola.

The epicenter of the current epidemic is in Ituri province in the eastern part of the DRC. The first Ebola death was recorded there on April 24, when a nurse died. The epidemic is believed to have originated among gold miners in the area adjacent to the provincial capital of Bunia. DRC health authorities received the first alarm signals from Ituri on May 5. Nine days later, Congolese doctors identified the causative agent of the epidemic - the Ebola-Bundiboujo virus, for which there is no vaccine or specific treatment. An outbreak was immediately declared in the DRC and neighboring Uganda.

On the night of May 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in these two countries a global emergency. The DRC Ministry of Health announced that the current Ebola outbreak had killed 204 people. The WHO has reported more than 900 suspected cases and 101 confirmed cases of Ebola virus infection in the DRC.