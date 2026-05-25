Lebanon defends sovereignty in talks with Israel

The decision of the Lebanese authorities to negotiate with Israel does not represent either concessions or capitulation, but rather is aimed at asserting the state's exclusive right to defend its sovereignty, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of South Lebanon after the withdrawal of the Israeli army in 2000.

South Lebanon has been under Israeli occupation since 1978, when Israel launched Operation Litani, then consolidated its military presence after the 1982 invasion and created the so-called "security zone" with the support of the South Lebanon Army. On May 25, 2000, Israeli troops completed their withdrawal from the southern regions of the country, which is celebrated in Lebanon as Resistance and Liberation Day.

“The path to full Israeli withdrawal remains an unwavering national demand that no one will give up. The Lebanese state is working to achieve it through a negotiated approach that is neither a concession nor a capitulation, but a reaffirmation of Lebanon's exclusive right to defend its land and sovereignty“, Aoun's press service quoted.

The president stressed that true loyalty to the memory of the liberation of southern Lebanon lies in building a state that will be a pillar of support for all citizens, where sovereignty is the responsibility of every Lebanese.

Hezbollah launched rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, amid the US-Israeli war against Iran. Israel responded with massive airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut, in southern and eastern Lebanon, and launched a ground operation in the south, announcing a new military campaign against the Shiite resistance.

The first direct talks at the ambassadorial level between Lebanon and Israel were held in Washington on April 16. Following these talks, US President Donald Trump announced that the two sides had reached a ceasefire agreement. Despite the formal agreement, Israel continues to carry out daily attacks on dozens of villages in southern Lebanon and maintains fire control over several border villages. Hezbollah has responded by conducting military operations against Israeli forces.