Turkey admits possible political compromise between Iran and US

The possibility of reaching a political compromise between Iran and the US remains, despite the high level of tension in the region, a Turkish government source said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that the US has a good chance of reaching an interim agreement with Iran on the nuclear issue. “The Washington Post“ earlier reported that the framework agreement between Iran and the US, which has not yet been approved by the Iranian side, envisages Tehran giving up its stocks of highly enriched uranium. However, an Iranian official in a comment to the newspaper specified that this is not a final nuclear agreement, but a temporary one to postpone discussions on this issue to a later date.

“The window for a political compromise between Iran and the US remains. Despite the tension and mutual accusations, contacts have not completely ceased and mediation efforts by a number of countries continue,“ the agency's source said.

According to him, Ankara believes that the parties remain interested in avoiding a direct military conflict and the associated severe consequences for the region and the global economy.

“Turkey is closely following the process and supports any diplomatic initiatives that could lead to a reduction in tensions and the resumption of negotiations,“ the source added.