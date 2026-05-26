US military strikes multiple targets in southern Iran!

The US military has struck multiple targets in southern Iran, Fox News reported, citing Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect their forces from threats posed by Iranian forces. The targets included missile launchers and Iranian boats“, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin quoted Hawkins as saying in X.

CENTCOM claims that the boats attacked by the US military were trying to lay mines. According to the Fox News journalist, the attack destroyed two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats near Bandar Abbas, as well as a missile launcher.

Griffin said the strikes were complete and were intended to be defensive in nature.