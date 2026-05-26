Zelensky: Unfortunately, we have not made progress with the United States for a long time on expanding the production of

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reproached the United States for the shortage of missiles for the air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

„As for air defense, we are discussing this with all our partners. Unfortunately, there has been no progress with the United States for a long time on expanding the production of anti-ballistic missiles. We are trying to accelerate this work in Europe - to produce our own anti-ballistic missiles on the continent in sufficient quantities. We will continue to discuss with the United States their ability to support Ukraine“, Zelensky said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

During Zelensky's meeting with the parliamentary group of the “Servant of the People“ party on Monday, the president stated told the deputies at the meeting that the American side sells missiles “in quite limited quantities“ and therefore will try to work “more persistently“ in this direction.