Seven people, including two children, were killed in attacks by Ukrainian armed forces on the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, which Moscow calls the Donetsk People's Republic.

Fifteen civilians were injured, regional governor Denis Pushilin said.

“Seven people, including two children, were killed and another 15 people, including four children, were injured today due to Kiev's aggression“, Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

A family of four, including two children, was killed in a drone attack on a “Niva“ car in Gorlovka. Drone strikes also killed one person in Makeyevka, one in Debeltsevo, and one in Savelyevka in the Debaltseve urban district. A woman was also injured in Savelyevka.

Eight people, including three medics, were injured in Gorlovka, one each in Enakievo, Donetsk, Selidovo, and Panteleimonivka, and two in Vasilevka in the Starobeshevo district.

Four houses, the same number of infrastructure facilities, special equipment, a bus, and three cars were damaged.