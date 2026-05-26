Russia is a reliable energy supplier, especially for its partners, but the preferential price of gas, which is attractive to Armenia, may begin to form on a market basis if Yerevan decides to leave the Eurasian Economic Union.

This was stated at a briefing by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

He specifically pointed to the statements of the Armenian leadership that Russia offers a “very attractive“, more than preferential, price for gas.

“This is really true – "Russia remains a reliable and responsible energy supplier to all countries, and especially to its closest allies and partners," Peskov stressed, adding that such a "regime is impossible for participants in other integrations."

The Russian president's press secretary specified that this is "the European Union, of course."

"There the price category is completely different - it is market. Our friends in Yerevan know this very well." The Kremlin called the “question of choosing the path of further economic integration open,” but recalled that during his visit to Moscow, Pashinyan “said that Armenia remains a full member of the EAEU, but at the same time develops its relations in other areas of its foreign policy, especially with Europe.”

„And as Pashinyan explained then, at some point a final decision will have to be made – and this will be done through a referendum. That is, the Armenian people will speak out.“

Russia and Armenia, as members of the EAEU, remain friends and conduct a dialogue: „We continue our dialogue. We remain in dialogue with our Armenian friends – and we will continue to do so. We have recently heard statements from both Pashinyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs that Armenia will not engage in anti-Russian rhetoric. We have heard these statements. We know that there are political forces in Armenia that fully support the Russian vector of development and the focus on further, deeper participation in integration processes with the participation of the Russian Federation. Of course, we are impressed by this approach; we do not hide it.“

Moscow expects Yerevan to participate in one way or another in the upcoming EAEU events in Astana: “If I am not mistaken, Prime Minister Pashinyan will not be present for reasons related to the election campaign. However, we also expect the Armenian side to nevertheless participate in this very important meeting, continuing its membership in the EAEU.“